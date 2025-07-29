Tour de France Femmes faces its toughest test yet on Stage 5

With the Tour de France Femmes heading into the rugged heart of France on Stage 5, the race steps up a gear. On Wednesday, the 166-kmroute from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou to Guéret marks the longest day of the Tour and promises to shake up the standings. After a string of flat stages, the Massif Central’s rolling terrain and late climbs ensure no easy moments ahead.

Starting near the Futuroscope park, the route winds through predominantly flat terrain before gradually rising through the Centre-Val de Loire region. The race’s decisive moments will come in the last 30 km. There are three categorized climbs: the Côte de Chabannes (1.4 km at 5.2 per cent), followed closely by the Côte Peyroux (3.3 km at 4.3 per cent). But the final challenge will be Le Maupuy, a 2.8-km climb averaging 5.4 per cent—complete with bonus seconds halfway up—just six kilometres from the finish. The descent to Guéret after Maupuy offers little reprieve, making it a prime spot for attacks from climbers and GC hopefuls alike.

Who to watch?

Kim Le Court, who has made history as the first African rider to don the yellow jersey, could seize her chance for a stage victory here. Her sprint is sharp enough to trouble many rivals in a reduced group of climbers and GC contenders.

Liane Lippert, bouncing back from early setbacks, has shown resilience and could challenge Le Court on the climbs. Meanwhile, sprint specialists Lorena Wiebes and Marianne Vos may still hang on. Just as Wiebes demonstrated toughness on similar climbs in Milan-San Remo.

Among the GC favourites, look out for riders like Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Cédrine Kerbaol, Demi Vollering, and Puck Pieterse. They are each capable of explosive moves in the finales.

Outside the main contenders, aggressive riders like Eline Jansen and Mie Bjørndal Ottestad could animate the stage, hoping to take advantage of the terrain and shake up the race dynamics.

On the Canadian side, look for Alison Jackson, Sarah Van Dam, and Magadeline Vallieres to be in the thick of it. And don’t forget the Winspace Orange Seal riders—Nadia Gontova is going to have a big day soon, along with Kiara Llylk. The latter was caught up in a brutal crash on Monday caused by a moto in the last 30 km.

Stage 5 is set to be a defining day in this year's Tour de France Femmes—expect fireworks in the Massif Central.