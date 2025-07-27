Tour de France Femmes Stage 2 preview: Sharp climbs await in Brittany

Here we go again! After an exciting debut to the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2 is here.

Sunday keeps the peloton in Brittany for a rolling 110.4-km ride from Brest to Quimper. It’s a stage that suits attackers and classics specialists, with short climbs, twisting roads and a drag into the finish. The profile may not look decisive on paper, but time gaps can appear quickly on terrain like this. After a tough opener in Vannes, GC riders will need to stay sharp, especially with bonus seconds up for grabs. The Quimper finish has featured in the men’s Tour before — it rewards timing, positioning and grit.

On Saturday, Marianne Vos took the win, with her Visma – Lease a Bike rider, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot taking third. The multi-disciplined rider from France is back racing the road after years of MTB, and the Dutch team already seems unstoppable. Mauritian champ Kimberley Le Court came in second.

There are also five Canucks racing. Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal) placed 34th, with Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT) 37th. Alison Jackson (EF Education–Oatly) was 63rd in her new national champ’s kit, and teammate Magdeleine Vallières finished 83rd. Kiara Lylyk (Winspace Orange Seal) was 94th.

Stage 2 suits a rider like Classics Jackson–or Van Dam, whose fierce sprint could net her a big result if she’s in the final selection. Vallières has also excelled on sharp climbs, so don’t discount her, either.

To watch the TDFF, tune into FloBikes.com at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report with photos after. The same goes for the Tour de France Fellas, which is wrapping up in Paris on Sunday.