Tour de France Femmes Stage 3: Wiebes wins as Vollering crashes late

Lorena Wiebes proved herself the fastest finisher Monday, taking a clear win on Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes. The European champion outkicked Marianne Vos (Visma–Lease a Bike) in a reduced bunch sprint.

The 147-km stage from La Gacilly into the Loire Valley offered the first true opportunity for sprinters after two challenging days in Brittany. The break of the day formed early and featured Vermilion, Alta.’s Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale), Sara Martín (Movistar), Clémence Latimier (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Catalina Anais Soto (Laboral Kutxa). The quartet gained four minutes, but SD Worx-Protime, FDJ-SUEZ and Fenix-Deceuninck controlled the gap.

Wiebes showed her form at the intermediate sprint. She collected key points in the battle for green. With 40 km remaining, the peloton began to close the gap. The break was reeled in with just over five km to go, despite several late attacks from the escapees.

Drama struck in the final three kilometres when a crash took down several riders, including race favourite Demi Vollering. The SD Worx-Protime leader was slow to get up and had to be helped to the line, grimacing in pain. Because the incident occurred inside the final five kilometres, Vollering was awarded the same time as the bunch.

🇳🇱 @demivollering in safe hands at her team bus. The team will update on her condition. 🇳🇱 @demivollering est entre de bonnes mains dans le bus de son équipe. Son équipe donnera des nouvelles de son état de santé.#TDFF2025 | #WatchTheFemmes | @gozwift pic.twitter.com/BQO5Ye3qHj — Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 28, 2025

Up front, Wiebes surged past Vos in the final metres after a textbook leadout from Lotte Kopecky, taking her first stage win of this year’s race. Top Canuck was national champion Jackson in the mix at the end as well, finishing 19th.

On Tuesday, The Tour de France Femmes has another flattish day suited for breakaways or a sprint. The riders will go from Saumur to Poitiers for a total of 130.7km.

