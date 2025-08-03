Tour de France Femmes Stage 9: One last mountain showdown

Stage 9 of the Tour de France Femmes is no parade stage.

The last day of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes offers a demanding profile that could shake up the general classification–or see Pauline Ferrand-Prévot increase her hold on the maillot jaune even more . Starting with a mostly downhill stretch, the riders will tackle the brutal Col de Joux-Plane — an 11.6-kilometre climb averaging 8.5 per cent — mid-race. But the challenge doesn’t end there. Another steep ascent awaits before a tactical flat run to the finish in Châtel.

PFP enters the day with strong climbing legs after dominating earlier mountain stages, making it tough for rivals to put her under sustained pressure.

Saturday’s penultimate day of the TdFF the queen stage — a tough test in the Alps where Paris-Roubaix winner Ferrand-Prévot took victory atop the Col de la Madeleine.

The French rider, who won Olympic mountain bike gold last year, took the yellow jersey from Kim Le Court and now leads by 2 minutes 37 seconds heading into Sunday. The way she was riding Saturday was impressive–will she wreck everyone again in the climbs?

Demi Vollering is currently third overall. She will want to salvage her Tour and stay on the podium. However, she faces competition from Katarzyna Niewiadoma and Cédrine Kerbaol. They are both hungry to steal that spot. Meanwhile, Sarah Gigante, in second place, is expected to animate the race with aggressive moves. Although, the technical descents could test her limits.

Sherbrooke’s Magdeleine Vallières showed she is one of the best climbers in the women’s peloton, finishing 13th. She now sits 18th overall. Will she try and get in an early move, and let the GC riders fight amongst themselves? It could be a special day for the EF Education–Oatly rider.

Tune into FloBikes.com at 9:25 a.m. EDT to watch what will be a fantastic final day. And afterwards, check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report. Here we go!