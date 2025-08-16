Tour de France Femmes star out for season

Life comes at you fast as a pro cyclist. One minute you’re duking it out at the Tour de France Femmes, the next you’re in a hospital with a brutal injury.

Sarah Gigante will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured femur in a training accident. The 24-year-old Australian, riding for AG Insurance–Soudal, had her sights set on some big goals for the rest of the year.

Surgery and recovery

That included the world championships and the Italian autumn classics. However, her impressive results this year—including third overall at the Giro d’Italia and sixth at the Tour de France Femmes—will now be put on hold as she begins recovery.

On Saturday, her team posted:

“Tough news, Sarah Gigante suffered a broken femur in training. The surgery went well, and now begins her road to recovery. Known for her fighting spirit, Sarah will face this challenge head-on, and the whole team will be by her side.”

The climber was outstanding in both Grand Tours—although she slipped from a podium spot to sixth in France after struggling on some of the technical descents. Still, she has become one of the stars of women’s cycling after a fantastic 2025 season.

On her Instagram, she posted an update:

“Short but sweet stint as Sarah 3.0 was pretty good, so I figured the next step was to level up to Sarah 4.0…. I’m super disappointed to have broken my femur in training on Thursday, but the operation went very well and I’m already counting down until I can eventually ride again. I was so looking forward to hopefully representing Australia at a hilly World Champs in Rwanda and to then finish off my season in Italy, but at least the four races I did this year were all great ones… and I sure know how to nail a comeback! For now, it’s time for some R&R and working on my mental resilience even more.