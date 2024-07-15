Tour de France organizers reinstate COVID-19 protocols

On Sunday, Tour de France organizers, Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) announced that they will be reinstating COVID-19 protective protocols at the race. That means guests or journalists who are in contact with any of the cyclists or team staff must wear masks.

“In order to limit health risks, it is now compulsory to wear a mask in the various areas where you will be in contact with the riders and members of the cycling teams,” the statement from the ASO.

Some of the riders who were forced to withdraw from the race due to contracting the virus are Tom Pidcock (Ineos – Grenadiers), Michael Mørkøv (Astana) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates). Pidcock’s teammate, former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, tested positive, but as of Monday, he is allowed to continue to race due to mild symptoms.

In 2023, at the Giro d’Italia, a wave of COVID-19 positives dramatically affected the race–including then race leader Remco Evenepoel. The pink jersey withdrew on the first rest day after winning the first time trial.

“I am really sorry to be leaving the race. As part of the team’s protocol, I took a routine test, which unfortunately was positive. My experience here has been really special and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks. I can’t thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. I will be cheering them on over the next two weeks,” he said.

Evenepoel, who sits in third overall behind race leader Tadej Pogačar, clearly does not want to get sick, given what happened at the Italian Grand Tour last year.

“I just hope he’s riding behind me,” Evenepoel said, when asked about Thomas staying in the race. “There are so many people at the start and finish. COVID-19 then quickly enters the peloton. I hope I don’t have to go through what happened to me at the Giro, again.”

Monday is a rest day at the Tour de France. On Tuesday, Stage 16 is 187 km long, a flat race from

Gruissan to Nimes.