Tour de France photo finish enlivens sluggish, crash-marred stage

On the one hand, Monday’s third stage of the 2025 Tour de France was taken at a sluggish pace into a headwind, with no traditional day-long breakaway. On the other hand there was a very consequential crash, the polka dot jersey changed shoulders and European champion Tim Merlier took his second career Grand Boulcle win. Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey. Guillaume Boivin was the top Canadian in 43rd.

The Course

Monday headed northwest to Dunkirk. It’s a challenge to find a profile flatter than Stage 3’s, despite a Cat. 4 climb just over 30 km from the finish line. For the second day in a row, the early threat of rain elicited gilets, arm warmers and jackets.

Tadej Pogačar wore the polka dots, Tour de Suisse runner-up Kévin Vauquelin wore the white kit and the man who claimed the first yellow jersey, Stage 1 victor Jasper Philipsen, was clad in green.

Breakaway attempts failed in the opening 50 km. Everyone was on his toes with the worry of crosswinds. A plodding 39 km/h pace got the peloton to the midway point. The broadcast announcers discussed socks at great length. Short socks, too.

The intermediate sprint into a headwind at Isbergues animated the peloton. Philipsen crashed heavily after Laurens Rex and Bryan Coquard knocked handlebars and Coquard bounced into him. The Belgian had to abandon the race.

Belgian champion Tim Wellens decided to cheer things up by attacking. He climbed the partially-cobbled Cat. 4 Mont Cassel and snagged the polka dots from teammate Tadej Pogačar at the top, where he promptly sat up.

The bunch carried on towards the North Sea, the teams shifting into their colour blocks. Right at the 3-km-to-go point, a crash in the middle of the peloton that put Remco Evenepoel and Geraint Thomas on the ground delayed dozens. Fifty or so carried on with intent.

Lidl-Trek led under the red kite. Another crash marred the final curve. Jonathan Milan grabbed Pavel Bittner and started his sprint but Merlier powered up to his right hand side. They threw their bikes and waited for the photo. Milan took over the green jersey.

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) wins Stage 3 of the Tour de France — the Inner Ring blog (@inrng.com) 2025-07-07T15:51:51.868Z

There are a handful of Cat. 3 and 4 climbs in the final third of 174 km from Amiens to Rouen in Normandy.



2025 Tour de France Stage 3

1) Tim Merlier (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) 4:16:55

2) Jonathan Milan (Italy/Lidl-Trek) s.t.

3) Phil Bauhaus (Germany/Bahrain-Victorious) s.t.

43) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 12:55:37

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:04

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:06