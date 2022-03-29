Tour de France rider data will be uploaded to Strava in new partnership with ASO

Strava, the leading social platform for over 99 million athletes and the largest sports community in the world, announced on Tuesday a three-year partnership with the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The long-term partnership means that Strava can develop new and unique experiences for its global community of athletes to follow the excitement of each stage of the race.

For the first time ever, the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will come to life inside the Strava app with a content hub dedicated to telling the story of the riders through their daily activity uploads and photos. Cycling fans will be able to go inside segments and relive the day’s top performances, energizing and motivating their own athletic pursuits.

We’ve teamed up with @LeTour and @LeTourFemmes to be your backstage pass to every stage. Click the link to join the ride. Tour de France: https://t.co/jUMCPUyMXj pic.twitter.com/qIK2CGfQC1 — Strava (@Strava) March 29, 2022

The Tour de France and Strava have enjoyed a longstanding shared history predating this official partnership. For several years, the Tour de France course design teams have been using Strava to help them create the race routes by analyzing insights from millions of public Strava activity uploads across France.

Strava has long been a favorite digital platform of many professional riders in the peloton, where they upload their efforts to share with fans, media and the global community of athletes. In 2021, 72 per cent of cyclists in the Tour de France uploaded their race efforts to Strava and 62 per cent of stage wins in the 2021 Tour were uploaded to Strava.