2024 Tour de France teams presented in Florence

On Thursday the riders of the 2024 Tour de France and their teams were presented in Florence, Italy, ahead of Saturday’s Grand Départ.

Israel-Premier Tech brings the Canadians, with Guillaume Boivin and 2022 stage winner Hugo Houle returning, and Derek Gee making his debut.

🇨🇦 @derekgee97, can the surprise of the @dauphiné also be the surprise of the #TDF2024? 🇨🇦 @derekgee97, la surprise du @dauphiné, peut-il aussi l’être sur le #TDF2024 ? pic.twitter.com/6drCCuVWFU — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 27, 2024

Two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard has gone through a lot in the past two months since his crash in the Itzulia Basque Country to compete at the Tour, but he didn’t have the best preparation.

It’s hard to believe that with all he has accomplished, and four Grand Tour titles on his palmares, Primož Roglič still hasn’t won a Tour de France. He switched from Visma-Lease a Bike to Bora-Hansgrohe this season, and now plies his trade for Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe.

Ineos Grenadiers brings the second-most powerful team to the Tour. It has taken Movistar’s Trident idea and added a prong to make a pitchfork: Carlos Rodriguez, Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock are going to see what they can do against UAE-Emirates’ “Murderers’ Row”.

Alpecin-Deceuninck changed their blue denim kit to grey denim for the Tour, but world champion Mathieu van der Poel gets to do his own thing. He has won a stage of the Tour de France.