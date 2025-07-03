Tour de France teams presented in Lille

On Thursday the team presentation of the 112th Tour de France in Lille, site of Saturday’s Grand Départ, revealed a lot of new and special kits and aimed the spotlight on the stars.

Israel-Premier Tech unveiled splashed-fruit juice livery for the Tour. Canadians Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin were among the IPT octet, and Steve Bauer will be in the car. Woods will wear the number 201.

New bike and kit day for Israel–Premier Tech!Hot or not? 🤔📷 Israel Premier Tech — Domestique (@domestiquecycling.com) 2025-07-03T08:07:35.349Z

Primož Roglič and Red Bull are clad in a lighter-coloured uniform for the Tour. It is awfully hot in Europe and more white might help.

Ineos has added a Total Energies logo to its kit, breaking up the cohesion. Don’t forget there is an entire Total Energies ProTeam at the race!

Only love for your last Tour G' 💛🥲#TDF2025 — Tour de France (@letourfr.bsky.social) 2025-07-03T17:37:53.304Z

Once more the Dutch Bees of Visma-Lease a Bike have blackened up its outfit. Can Jonas Vingegaard even the score with Pogačar, three yellow jerseys a piece?

Groupama-FDJ is going with a blue kit with one arm sleeve.