Tour de Gatineau criterium: Paternoster doubles down for another win

Letizia Paternoster of Liv AlUla Jayco took her second win in two days, claiming victory at the Tour de Gatineau criterium. This marked day three of the Tour de Gatineau, a 47-km crit. Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24) finished second, with TT winner Franziska Brausse (Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team) in third. DNA Pro Cycling’s Sarah van Dam was the top Canadian, finishing fourth. Paternoster secured the win from a seven-rider breakaway.

On Saturday, Paternoster won the Tour de Gatineau road race. Riders covered 117.7 km, starting from Gatineau and completing 12 laps of a 10-km circuit with a total ascent of 900 metres.

On Friday, riders participated in the time trial, where Germany’s Franziska Brausse of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team won the women’s UCI race, a 20-km time trial. Completing two laps of the course, Brausse finished four seconds ahead of Nadia Gontova from DNA Pro Cycling, with her Polish teammate Marta Jaskulska securing third place.

While the first two days of racing featured only women, the criterium saw all categories competing. You can see the full results here.

Tour de Gatineau Criterium

1. Letizia Paternoster (Liv AlUla Jayco)

2. Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24)

3. Franziska Brausse (Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team)

4. Sarah van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling)

5. Alexandra Manly (Liv AlUla Jayco)

6. Jeanne Korevaar (Liv AlUla Jayco)

7. Camille Primeau (Primeau Velo Groupe Abadie) all s.t.

8. Quinty Ton (Liv AlUla Jayco)

9. Skyler Goudswaard (Cyclery Racing)

10. Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group)