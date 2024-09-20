Tour de Gatineau time trial: Brausse storms to victory

The first day of racing at the Tour de Gatineau is in the books, with German rider Franziska Brausse (Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team) taking the win at the women’s UCI race. Friday’s race was a 20 km time trial. Riders did two laps of the course. Brausse flew in the race, finishing 4 seconds ahead of DNA Pro Cycling’s Nadia Gontova. Her Polish teammate, Marta Jaskulska, took third.

Racing continues on Saturday. The road race is 12 laps of 10 km each, totalling 117.7 km. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT and is expected to finish between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with podium presentations afterward. The first 2.3 km will be neutralized.

On Sunday, there is a criterium on a 1.2 km circuit. There will also be races for youth, masters, and elite men.

You can watch the races on FloBikes.com

Tour de Gatineau time trial results

1. Franziska Brausse – Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling – 27:23.48

2. Nadia Gontova – DNA Pro Cycling – 27:27.99

3. Marta Jaskulska – Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling – 27:53.74

4. Letizia Paternoster – Liv Alula Jayco – 28:04.53

5. Jazmine Lavergne – Primeau Velo Groupe Abadie – 28:24.90

6. Jenna Nestman – Red Truck Racing – 28:25.89

7. Fabienne Buri – Komugi – Grand Est – 28:29.96

8. Julie Lacourcière – Team Skyline-Cadence – 28:39.64

9. Betty Hasse – CCB P/B Levine Law Group – 28:48.28

10. Quinty Ton – Liv Alula Jayco – 28:50.61

11. Marlies Mejias Garcia – Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 – 28:56.81

12. Lucy Hempstead – Cyclery Racing – 28:57.77

13. Anne-Sophie Hébert – ECF P/P Golden Sport – 28:59.14

14. Skyler Goudswaard – Cyclery Racing – 29:03.21

15. Katja Verkerk – Equipe Canada – 29:13.70

16. Laury Milette – Komugi – Grand Est – 29:14.97

17. Camille Primeau – Primeau Velo Groupe Abadie – 29:15.20

18. Anabelle Thomas – Primeau Velo Groupe Abadie – 29:16.22

19. Kate Seiler – CCB P/B Levine Law Group – 29:16.53

20. Emily Driedger – Tean Valley Velo – 29:17.07

21. Sofia Arreola Navarro – Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 – 29:17.94

22. Sara Youmans – Orion Racing – 29:19.12

23. Kiera Lylyk – Equipe Canada – 29:20.47

24. Ségolène Thomas – Komugi – Grand Est – 29:35.99

25. Madeline Lebreton – Cyclery Racing – 29:51.75

26. Taylor Tompkins – Milton Revolution Cycling Club – 30:09.43

27. Éloïse Camiré – Team Skyline-Cadence – 30:20.01

28. Britanie Cauchon – Équipe Québec – 30:21.54

29. Cynthia Pham – Red Truck Racing – 30:30.01

30. Florence Normand – Winspace – 30:33.30

31. Ngaire Barraclough – Equipe Canada – 30:36.24

32. Evaelle Fortier – Ride With Rendall – 30:59.63

33. Fanny Brosseau – Team Skyline-Cadence – 31:16.58

34. Vanessa Montrichard – Tean Valley Velo – 31:34.10

35. Elizabeth Archbold – Tean Valley Velo – 31:45.48

36. Emma Dressler – Red Truck Racing – 31:58.91

37. Kristen Taylor – Milton Revolution Cycling Club – 32:28.66

38. Isabelle Mayrand – ECF P/P Golden Sport – 32:45.81

39. Allyson Webb Charland – ECF P/P Golden Sport – 34:07.52

40. Dylan Baker – Milton Revolution Cycling Club – 39:00.53

DNF: Sarah Van Dam – DNA Pro Cycling

DNS: Aubrie Desylva – Orion Racing