Tour de l’Abitibi ends with a decisive final stage

The Tour de l’Abitibi Glencore wrapped up Sunday with a 112-km stage from Amos to Val-d’Or. Ontario rider Maxim Wojciechowski took the win, followed by Quebec’s Gabriel Tilli, while American Zach Martinez rounded out the podium.

The stage started fast, with several breakaway attempts early on. But it wasn’t until the 82-km mark that a group of seven riders managed to break away for good. The French riders, hampered by mechanical issues, were unable to join. The leading group worked together, building a gap of up to 35 seconds as they prepared to contest the final sprint in Val-d’Or.

Despite a tough day, the French riders still claimed all the classification jerseys. Gabin Gicquel took the leader’s and sprint jerseys, Paul Hawrylak earned the best climber’s jersey, and Alban Picard secured the rookie jersey.

2025 was also a significant year for the long-running stage race, as the inaugural women’s edition was held.

