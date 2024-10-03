Tour de l'Abitibi to host inaugural Women's Junior Nations' Cup

The Tour de l’Abitibi will host the first-ever Women’s Junior Nations Cup in 2025. This marks a significant step forward for junior women’s cycling in Canada. It will take place from July 10 to 14, , in Val-d’Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue. The event will precede the 55th edition of the men’s race, which is set for July 15 to 20.

This new event will be the only Junior Nations Cup for women held outside of Europe. Mathieu Boucher, chief development officer at Cycling Canada, emphasized the importance of the race in elevating women’s cycling in Canada. “This is a significant moment for all young cyclists aspiring to reach the highest levels. The new race provides an opportunity for women to demonstrate their talents on an international stage,” he said.

The rapid growth of women’s cycling in Quebec and Canada

The event also has strong support from local cycling authorities. Louis Barbeau, executive director of the fédération québécoise des sports cyclists (FQSC), expressed pride in the addition of the women’s competition. “Women’s cycling has been growing rapidly in Quebec and internationally, and we’re excited to be part of that momentum,” he said. Barbeau also noted the historical importance of the Tour de l’Abitibi, which has been a key event for junior men’s cycling for decades, and pointed to the impact the women’s race will have on cycling in Quebec.

The creation of a women’s Junior Nations’ Cup is also seen as a way to inspire the next generation of female athletes. Karol-Ann Canuel, a professional cyclist from Abitibi, reflected on the significance of the event. “When I was a junior, I would have loved to have an opportunity like this. The Tour de l’Abitibi is a major event in our region,” she said. “The women’s race will give young cyclists the chance to compete at the highest level.”

A great addition to an already well-established race

Mélanie Rocher, President of the Tour de l’Abitibi Glencore, thanked the event’s supporters, volunteers, and the regional community for their ongoing dedication. “We look forward to sharing this new chapter in cycling history with all our collaborators and enthusiasts,” Rocher said.

The Tour de l’Abitibi, held annually since 1969, is one of the oldest junior men’s cycling races in the world. Among the long list of notable winners are Alex Stieda, Bobby Julich, Roland Green, Taylor Phinney, Peter Mazur, Lachlan Morton, and David Veilleux.