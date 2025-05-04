Tour de Romandie: João Almeida wins consecutive WorldTour stage race titles

João Almeida, the Portuguese rider slated to be Tadej Pogačar’s mountains wingman at the Tour de France, won his second consecutive WorldTour stage race of the season on Sunday, jumping to the top of the Tour de Romandie GC by coming runner-up to Remco Evenepoel in the concluding time trial. Almeida also carried off the winner’s txapela at the Itzulia Basque Country last month. Before this season, Almeida’s sole WorldTour stage race triumph was the 2021 Tour of Poland.

The GC Situation Overnight

1) Lenny Martinez (France/Bahrain-Victorious) 16:29:56

2) Lorenzo Fortunato (Italy/XDS-Astana) +0:02

3) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:03

4) Jay Vine (Australia/UAE-Emirates) +0:32

The Course

Resembling the wee opening chrono but four times as long, the 17.1-km race against the clock in Geneva positioned a hill in the second half, the intermediate time taken at its crest.

At the midpoint of the day Dane Johan Price-Pejtersen of Alpecin-Deceuninck was on the hot seat due to his 21:10. Along came Frenchman Thibault Guernalec of Arkéa-B&B Hotels to usurp the throne with 21:06.

Canadian Michael Leonard posted the provisional 10th best time with 21:39 but he wouldn’t end up in the top-10. His 24th place saw him finish 59th on GC.

XDS-Astana’s Italian Alberto Bettiol was on point on Sunday, bouncing Guernalec’s time by 15 seconds.

Remco Evenepoel started the day in ninth, looking to build form in his first stage race of the season. It was hoped that the world time trial champion would finish Romandie on a high note. Evenepoel beat Bettiol’s fastest intermediate time by 11 seconds and then cracked the Italian’s benchmark at the line by 18 seconds. Fifth on GC was his reward.

Almeida was going great guns on the course, posting the third-fastest intermediate time. Martinez’s ninth-fastest time revealed that the title was getting away from him but he would claim the best young rider classification. Almeida’s teammate Jay Vine earned a podium with Sunday’s fourth-fastest performance; he also took home the orange points jersey.



2025 Tour de Romandie Stage 5

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) 20:33

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +0:11

3) Alberto Bettiol (Italy/XDS-Astana) +0:18

24) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +1:06

2025 Tour de Romandie Final GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) 16:15:44

2) Lenny Martinez (France/Bahrain-Victorious) +0:26

3) Jay Vine (Australia/UAE-Emirates) +0:41

59) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +29:35