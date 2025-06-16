Tour de Suisse calms down on Day 2 after wild first stage

Monday’s second stage of the 88th Tour de Suisse, the 10th stage race of the 2025 WorldTour, stuck more to the handbook after a wet and wild start on Sunday. Vincenzo Albanese claimed the biggest win of his career from a messy sprint. Romain Grégoire retained the yellow jersey and Ben O’Connor is still in the catbird seat in the GC picture. Michael Woods was top Canadian in 33rd.

Last year Adam Yates won his third WorldTour stage race, with teammate João Almeida runner-up (the two UAE-Emirates riders claimed half the stages) and Mattias Skelmose rounding out the podium.

A bonkers Stage 1

In one of the oddest opening days of a major stage race, a huge breakaway got loose in the rain as a thunderstorm threatened the route. Among the 28 escapees were Canadian Hugo Houle, pre-race favourite Ben O’Connor and Romain Grégoire. O’Connor’s purple-clad teammates drove the group to a three-minute advantage that the panicking peloton couldn’t diminish.

O’Connor attacked on the steep Michaelskreuzstrasse climb with 12 km to go and took a gap. Grégoire, Julian Alaphilippe and two others bridged over before the peak and then rode away on the descent. From that quartet Grégoire scooted clear to win in Küssnacht.

O’Connor came in 1:07 after the day’s winner, but more importantly, he put 2:00 into GC rivals like João Almeida, Felix Gall, Michael Woods (back racing after six weeks out with a broken collarbone) and Oscar Onley. Didn’t they learn from last year’s Vuelta a España? Never allow Ben O’Connor in a breakaway.

The Course

After a long, flat first half of 177 km, the categorized climbs arrived to spark the fun. There was a gradual, uncategorized ascent to the finish line in Schwarzsee. At least it wasn’t pouring rain again.

Only three riders (two Swiss!) managed to break away on Monday and they were kept on a short leash. Around the 80 km mark, this trio was held up at a level crossing, but was allowed to reestablish its 1:30 when things got rolling again. On the first categorized climb, the trio became a duo. Teams like Jayco-AlUla, Picnic-PostNL, Decathlon-AG2R and Tudor contributed to the pacemaking in the main field.

Swiss champion Mauro Schmid was the last escapee corralled with 15 km to go. The pink mob of EF Education-Easypost formed the peloton’s locomotive. Inside 4 km remaining Q36.5 appeared at the business end of the bunch. UAE-Emirates’ Swiss Jan Christen bolted. Quinn Simmons went over the top of Christen. With 400 meters to race, a move squirted free on the left hand barriers. At its front? EF Education’s Albanese.

Tuesday’s third stage has a similarly lumpy latter half.

2025 Tour de Suisse Stage 2

1) Vincenzo Albanese (Italy/EF Education-Easypost) 3:55:57

2) Fabio Christen (Switzerland/Q36.5) s.t.

3) Lewis Askey (Great Britain/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

33) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

60) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2025 Tour de Suisse GC

1) Romain Grégoire (France/Groupama/FDJ) 6:46:01

2) Kevin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +0:25

3) Bart Lemmen (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:27

4) Ben O’Connor (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) +1:18