Tour de Suisse preview: A brutal, final TT to determine the winner

The Tour de Suisse is coming to a finish – but it’s certainly not an easy parade to the finish. The last day of racing features a mountain time trial that will break the legs of GC contenders. It’s only 10 km… except 9 of them is a climb that averages around 9 per cent up to Stockütte. And the podium is far from determined. There’s four riders all within a minute. That’s not hard to lose or gain in a tough day of racing like Sunday’s.

The climb is consistently steep with little variation, leaving little room for riders to gain an advantage outside of pure climbing strength. Seeing as this is all uphill, riders will most likely use their lightest road bike they can use – there’s no need for extensions for that first km (although, you never know, there’s always some that try).

Following the intense battle for the yellow jersey throughout the race, Sunday promises a thrilling final showdown. João Almeida and Kévin Vauquelin are set to duel for the overall lead, while Julian Alaphilippe and Oscar Onley fight for the final podium spot. Felix Gall remains a strong contender for both a stage victory and a podium finish. Alaphilippe dropped to third overall after Saturday’s race – but you never know, he may have the ride of his life in the TT. The former world champion is only 41 seconds behind his compatriot.

Outside of the GC contenders and climbers who may want a stage result, the rest of the peloton will be on survival mode to finish. The Tour de Suisse, along with the Critérium du Dauphiné, are two crucial lead-up races to the Tour de France. The French Grand Tour is only weeks away.

There’s one Canadian left – Hugo Houle, who is a solid time triallist, although the Israel Premier Tech may prefer something flatter. His teammate, Mike Woods – the current elite men’s national champion – had to withdraw early after getting an infection. Houle sets off at 9:43 AM EDT.

To watch the final stage of the Tour de Suisse, head on over to FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 9:05 a.m. EDT.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a report right after the finish.

