Tour de Suisse Stage 3 preview: Climbers eye Heiden finish

Stage 3 looks like another grinder in the Swiss hills, finishing up with a testing climb into Heiden. It’s a day where GC hopefuls might look to get aggressive, especially with bonus seconds available at the line.

The first part of the stage shouldn’t cause too much stress, but things get trickier in the back half. There’s close to 3,000 metres of elevation gain packed into the day, with most of the action coming late. The biggest climb is 5.2 km at just over 6 per cent, topping out with 17 km to go. After that, a fast descent drops riders straight into another steep ramp—2 km at nearly 7 per cent.

There’s no real downhill after that to catch your breath. A flat-ish section leads into the final climb to the finish: 3.4 km at about 5.3 per cent. It’s not brutal on paper, but after a tough day and with time bonuses in play, it could open up some real gaps.

Canadian fans will have their eyes on Mike Woods and Hugo Houle. Both have Tour de France stage wins to their name, and this race is a key tune-up ahead of July. For Woods, it’s also a big comeback after injury and surgery earlier in the season.

Sunday’s opener was a bit of a mess with the rain. But Monday’s second stage of the 88th Tour de Suisse settled into a more familiar rhythm. Italy’s Vincenzo Albanese came out on top in a scrappy sprint finish, taking the biggest win of his career. France’s Romain Grégoire held on to the yellow jersey. Currently, Houle is 18th overall and Woods sits 25th.

Catch the action live on FloBikes.com. Coverage of the Tour de Suisse begins at 8:50 a.m.EDT. Afterwards, be sure to check in at Canadian Cycling Magazine for full coverage following Stage 3 for a full report.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions