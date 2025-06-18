Tour de Suisse Stage 4: A tough climb is first test for GC riders

Stage 4 of the 2025 Tour de Suisse takes riders over their first Alpine pass on Wednesday. Riders will tackle the Splügen Pass, standing at 2,113 m. This challenging climb will be the day’s key battleground. It will also be the first real opportunity to separate the overall contenders from the rest. The stage finishes in Italy’s Piuro.

The summit of the Splügen Pass marks the Swiss-Italian border. To reach it, the peloton faces 35 km of climbing. The route starts with a brief, steep section, then eases into a gentler gradient before the official first ascent. This climb covers 10.1 km at an average 4.5 per cent gradient to Sufnersee. But the final 3.4 km averages 5.8 per cent. After a short false flat, the main climb begins — 8.8 km at 7.2 per cent.

After reaching the valley bottom, riders face a steady 9-km false flat to the finish.

Tuesday’s third stage of the 88th Tour de Suisse seemed set to shake up the general classification battle, but instead it turned into a win for the breakaway. American champion Quinn Simmons, in his new U.S. champ kit, took the stage dub. Meanwhile, Romain Grégoire held onto the overall lead. Ottawa’s Michael Woods crossed the line in 12th place. The national champion (but not for long, as the road nats are coming up soon and he won’t be there) is now 22nd overall.

Woods, 38, posted a photo on Instagram stories about how he will miss his special national championship kit and matching bike. When he was asked what he wanted his custom jersey to look like, he said he wanted it to have the vibe of the ‘96 Atlanta track kit and have it feel like an old school team Canada hockey jersey. It has certainly stood out in the pro peloton for the last year. His Israel – Premier Tech and fellow Canuck Hugo Houle is 53rd overall.

If you want to catch the action, head on over to FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 8:50 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will also have a report immediately following the stage.