Tour de Suisse Stage 5: The queen stage is here

Day five of the 2025 Tour de Suisse promises to be a defining moment in the race. Thursday’s racing features a punishing route through the Swiss Alps. Riders will tackle the highest summit of the event early on, crossing the Julier Pass at 2,284 m.

The course then pushes on with another tough ascent over the San Bernardino Pass. That climb stands at 2,067 m. The stage culminates with a challenging final climb to Santa Maria in Calanca. It’s a steep and lesser-known ascent that could shake up the general classification.

This queen stage is expected to produce significant time gaps and some dramatic attacks as GC riders duke it out in the mountains.

Wednesday’s stage of the Tour de Suisse was another tough day. It featured a long climb followed by a fast descent, ending across the border in Italy. João Almeida, who had struggled since the chaotic, rain-drenched opening stage, launched a solo attack. The Team UAE – Emirates rider went clear with 49 km remaining. His effort trimmed the gap to race leader Romain Grégoire and challenger Ben O’Connor. Meanwhile, Mike Woods, who started the day in 21st place, was forced to call it a day.

The Israel – Premier Tech stepped off before the climbs began due to illness. The Canadian champion (although not for long as the nationals take place next week) should be fine to start the Tour de France, however.

To watch all the action, go to FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 8:50 a.m. EDT.

