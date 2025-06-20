Tour de Suisse Stage 6 preview: Sprinters finally (probably) have a shot

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse is one that, on paper, looks like it should end in a sprint—but the road to the finish isn’t exactly straightforward. And, although bike races can sometimes be predictable, you nevvvvvver really know. The 176.9-km route from Locarno to Neuhausen am Rheinfall can be broken into three distinct parts.

The day opens with a mostly flat start, interrupted only by a small uncategorized climb that shouldn’t trouble the bunch. But things get interesting after about 45 km, when riders tackle a trio of significant climbs in quick succession: first a 3-km rise at 6.9 per cent, then the 9-km Wildhaus climb at 6.8 per cent, and finally the Hemberg climb—6.2 km averaging 5.7 per cent. These are the key moments where a strong break could go clear, especially if climbers or punchy riders spot an opportunity to make life hard for the sprinters’ teams.

Tough midpoint

Once over the top of the Hemberg, the race shifts into its longest phase—nearly 100 km of mostly descending and flat roads leading toward the finish. There are a few smaller hills along the way, but they shouldn’t pose much of a problem unless the pace is sky-high or a determined group forces the issue.

For the sprinters’ teams, it’s going to be a tactical day. Letting the wrong break go could spell disaster, as controlling a gap for that long won’t be easy—especially with limited support riders left after the early climbing. But if the peloton can keep things under control, the final run-in to Neuhausen am Rheinfall is flat and fast, setting the stage for a classic bunch sprint.

Thursday’s Stage 5 summit finish at the Tour de Suisse made it clear: João Almeida is the strongest rider in the race so far, even if he had to settle for second behind Oscar Onley. Kevin Vauquelin moved into the yellow jersey. With three stages to go, Vauquelin now leads Julian Alaphilippe by 29 seconds. He’s ahead of Almeida by 39. Like the Critérium du Dauphiné, this stage race is a key tune-up for the Tour de France. It’s a good indication of who’s riding into form ahead of July.

Houle sole Canuck left

There’s one Canadian left in the race, following the abandonment of national champion Mike Woods. The Ottawa rider had a great day on Stage 3 but couldn’t start the following day due to illness. His Israel–Premier Tech teammate, Hugo Houle, sits 51st overall. If you want to catch the race live, go to FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report afterward, too.

