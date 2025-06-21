Tour de Suisse Stage 7 preview: A tough finale

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse will be another tough day in the saddle. Stretching 207 km, it’s the longest day of this year’s race. And coming deep into the week, fatigue will be a major factor.

It’s also the last road stage of the Tour de Suisse, as Stage 8 is a very tough TT that has a summit finish.

Stage 7’s parcours

Saturday’s stage begins with punchy, rolling terrain. Expect to see a breakaway form early, as riders with an eye on the stage win look to seize their chance.

But the true battle will unfold late in the day. With 18 km remaining, the peloton faces the climb to Bürgenstock. It’s a 5.5 km ascent that averages 7.9 per cent. It’s a punishing test that could splinter the group and set the stage for attacks. A descent follows, offering little time for recovery before the final summit.

The last climb to Emmetten is “only” 3.9 km, but has an average gradient of 8.1 per cent. That means it will sting the legs. GC contenders will need to be there to make their final moves, with gaps likely to open on the steep slopes.

It’s a finale built for the climbers, with the potential to shake up the general classification.

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) claimed victory in the sprint finish of Friday’s sixth stage. Kevin Vauquelin held firm in the yellow jersey. Will the Frenchman hold onto the lead on Saturday? Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) are both within striking distance.

There is now only one Canadian left in the race, Hugo Houle. His Israel – Premier Tech teammate was, Mike Woods, was forced to abandon after getting a viral infection. A bummer, as the national champion was having a good Tour de Suisse.

To watch the action, head on over to FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report after, too!

