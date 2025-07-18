Tour jury extends time cut for hill climb TT because Pogačar

The Tour de France jury announced Friday morning they have extended the time limit for the climbing time trial on Stage 13. Originally set at 33 per cent over the winner’s time, the cut-off has now been raised to 40 per cent, easing pressure on sprinters and riders less adept on climbs who feared missing the mark, according to a report from Wielerflits.

Lucky Stage 13

Friday’s test is a 10.9-km uphill time trial starting in Loudenvielle. The first three kilometres are fairly flat before the route tackles an eight-kilometre climb to Peyragudes, averaging a 7.9 per cent gradient. Although Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) won the first time trial — a flat one — Friday’s race favours the road race world champion.

Race favourites, including yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar, are expected to finish the course in around 28 to 32 minutes. For example, if Pogačar wins the stage in 30 minutes, riders will now have up to 42 minutes to complete the time trial — two minutes longer than the original 40-minute limit at 33 per cent. If Pogi wins, it’s a compliment that they had to tweak the rules for him, eh? Given how he annihilated everyone on the Hautacam — including arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard — many feared they wouldn’t make the time cut, according to the Dutch report.

If riders exceed the 40 per cent time limit, they risk elimination from the race after Friday’s stage.

This adjustment comes amid concerns from several teams about the strict original time cut. The recent Tour de Suisse featured a similar climbing time trial to Stockhütte. It was won by Pogačar’s teammate João Almeida, with a 30 per cent time limit. Several riders failed to make the cut and were subsequently disqualified.

Clearly, the jury’s decision reflects a compromise to keep more riders in the race as opposed to be given the boot.

