Tour of Britain cancels final three stages following death of the Queen

After the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Tour of Britain has cancelled the rest of the race. Thus, the overall leader after stage five, Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team) has been declared the winner. There were three stages remaining. That also means that Canada’s Ben Perry will finish fourth overall.

A statement read: “Further to the earlier statement in relation to the cancellation of stage six as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, the organisers of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain can additionally confirm that stages seven (Dorset) and eight (Isle of Wight) will not take place.

“Therefore, the final standings will be taken following the conclusion of stage five on Thursday 8 September. The winner of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain 2022 will be Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar Team).

“Additionally, the respective classification leaders – Tom Pidcock (Dodl by AJ Bell points), Mathijs Paasschens (ŠKODA King of the Mountains) and Matthew Teggart (Sportsbreaks.com sprints) will also be declared the winners of those competitions.