Spring Classics carry on with virtual Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition

The Tour of Flanders is continuing for 2020, it will look a little different this year. The Spring Classic will go ahead on Sunday, April 5, just not in Belgium. Well, some of the riders will be in Belgium.

With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the spring race calendar, Tour of Flanders is going online.

The Tour of Flanders is postponed, but we have a special lockdown edition of De Ronde 2020 waiting for you, more info via https://t.co/OB0ARuonB3 #DeRonde2020 pic.twitter.com/F9yeahkOUV — Ronde Van Vlaanderen (@RondeVlaanderen) April 2, 2020

Organizers have put together a 32 km course recreating the original race route’s most iconic features. Kruisberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg are each included in the Classic’s virtual debut.

Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel highlight the 13-rider invitational start list for Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition. Van Aert says, while the race is mostly for fun, he’s looking forward to the challenge.

RELATED: Some pro cyclists are struggling to adjust to the world of online cycling

“I’ve been working on it for a week. It’s nice to have a goal in this period,” Van Aert said in a Team Jumbo Visma announcement. “I’ve already turned off the heater in the room where I will race. It will be nice and cool,” the Belgian joked adding he will still be turning to sports director Grischa Niermann for tips on virtual cycling.

Thomas de Gendt has already been training online, but has had some difficulty making the jump from pavement to pixels.

This is what De Ronde 2020: Lockdown Edition will look like on Sunday the 5th of April. #DeRonde2020 pic.twitter.com/sY8bxxUnS4 — Ronde Van Vlaanderen (@RondeVlaanderen) April 2, 2020

The 13 riders invited to the Tour of Flanders: Lockdown Edition are:

Remco Evenepoel

Wout van Aert

Jasper Stuyven

Tim Wellens

Michael Matthews

Mike Teunissen

Oliver Naesen

Zdenek Stybar

Greg van Avermaet

Yves Lampaert

Nicolas Roche

Thomas de Gendt

Alberto Bettiol