Tour of Norway in trouble amid government funding cuts

The future of the Tour of Norway hangs in the balance after the government proposed scrapping the special funding scheme for international cycling races in its 2026 budget. Both Roy Hegreberg, race director, and Alexander Kristoff, the event’s newly appointed ambassador, warned that the move could make it impossible to run the race.

Shocked to hear news

Hegreberg described the announcement as “very surprising” when it came in mid-October. The funding scheme, in place for nearly a decade, accounted for roughly half of the race’s budget in recent years, around 10 million Norwegian Crowns of the total 20 million. “If they don’t reverse this, it likely means we will have to cancel. Other revenue sources at this scale have not been anywhere near what we’ve seen in the last ten years,” Hegreberg said to TV 2.

Kristoff, who retired just weeks ago but holds the record for most stage wins in Tour of Norway history, echoed the sentiment. “This isn’t an event that turns a profit; it breaks even. Without those millions, it’s basically impossible. With races for both men and women, it’s perhaps the most important race in Norway each year. It would be a real blow for Norwegian cycling not to hold it,” he said to TV 2.

Government responds

The government argues the decision is about fairness. According to the Culture Ministry, “It is unfortunate that a special arrangement has been maintained only for cycling races. Sports events in Norway should be treated as equally as possible. Therefore, it is proposed to phase out the special funding scheme for international cycling races in Norway.”

Hegreberg, however, criticized the rationale. He said other large-scale events benefit from state-financed facilities or public grants, whereas cycling races have no such support and also face rising costs, from hotel stays to police presence. “I feel there is a lack of understanding for what cycling needs,” he said.

The proposal is not final. The government must secure support from other parties to pass the budget in December, leaving hope for the race’s continuation. Meanwhile, two MPs have already sent written questions to the culture minister demanding clarity on why the funding is being withdrawn.

For now, Norway’s premier cycling event remains in limbo, with organizers and riders urging politicians to reconsider before the 2026 calendar is set.

In 2025, Mie Ottestad won the women’s race with Matthew Brennan taking the men’s.