Tour Stage 10: Bastille Day brings fireworks in the Massif Central

After a weekend for the sprinters, (and almost a certain Dutchman) the 112th Tour de France takes a sharp turn skyward on Monday with the first true climbing test of this year’s race. Stage 10 delivers 165 hilly kilometres from Orléat to Le Lioran, and though the route winds through the Massif Central — not the Alps or Pyrenees — the climbing is relentless.

The stage features eight categorized ascents, including seven Cat 2 climbs, with 4,450 m of elevation gain packed into the day. It marks the most climbing metres of any stage so far and ends with a summit finish atop Le Mont-Dore, Puy de Sancy — 3.3 km at an average of 8 per cent.

The battle on Bastille Day

Tadej Pogačar remains in yellow, though he lost a key climbing lieutenant on Sunday when João Almeida abandoned the race. That could open opportunities for rivals — or for French riders looking to light up Bastille Day with a statement ride on home soil.

Sunday saw an incredible day for bike racing. Tim Merlier claimed his second stage victory of the 112th Tour de France on Sunday, outsprinting green jersey Jonathan Milan at the end of a windswept 175-kilometre run to Saint-Amand-Montrond.

But the real story was a surprise move from Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jonas Rickaert, who attacked from the first km.

The pair formed the day’s main breakaway and van der Poel almost held off the peloton deep into the finale, nearly making it to the line before being reeled in.

Although Rickaert was dropped with less than 10 km to go, he was granted a lifelong dream–to stand on the Tour de France podium. The Belgian was awarded the combativity prize.

“In the end, we don’t buy much with it, except that we have made Jonas’ dream come true. It took some effort,” van der Poel said after.

After nine tense days, the real fight for the GC is about to begin. You can follow the action on Flobikes.com, but be sure to storm back on Bastille Day to Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report and photos after!

