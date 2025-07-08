Tour Stage 4 preview: Can van der Poel survive the hills?

After three stages in northern France, the Tour de France moves south for Stage 4, a 174.2-km route from Amiens to Rouen.

The stage is rolling throughout. There are several uncategorized hills before five categorized climbs in the final 50 km. These include three category 4 climbs and two category 2 climbs. That includes the Côte Jacques Anquetil, named after the former Tour champion.

The stage’s decisive moment is likely the Rampe Saint-Hilaire. It’s an 800-m climb averaging 10.6 per cent gradient. Some sections exceed double digits, located five km from the finish.

Riders who reach the final five km will face a downhill section and a flat finish into Rouen. That town last hosted the Tour in 2012.

Bonus seconds of 10, 6 and 4 will be awarded to the first three finishers. The stage could see significant splits, impacting the general classification.

Monday’s third stage of the 2025 Tour de France unfolded at a slow pace against a strong headwind, with no typical long breakaway forming. The day featured a significant crash that impacted the race dynamics. The polka dot jersey changed hands. And European champion Tim Merlier claimed his second career Grand Boucle stage victory. Mathieu van der Poel held onto the yellow jersey.

Will the Dutchman keep the maillot jaune? Or could we see the GC favourites–Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, show their cards

You can watch the stage on Flobikes.com. And be sure to check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report and photos.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions