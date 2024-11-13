Track legend Michael Hübner dies at 65

Michael Hübner, a six-time world champion on the track, has died at 65. The German Cycling Federation confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Hübner took his first world title in sprint in 1986 in Colorado Springs, riding for East Germany (DDR). After the reunification of Germany, he turned pro and continued to dominate the sport, taking two more sprint titles and three golds in keirin. In 1995, he took a seventh world title in the team sprint in Bogotá, where he teamed up with Jens Fiedler and current German national coach Jan van Eijden. Hübner is still the German cyclist with the most world championship titles.

“You couldn’t just poke at your opponent’s weaknesses—you had to dive in with both feet and turn everything around,” he once said.

Although he never raced at the Olympics, Hübner was seen as one of the greats in the 1990s. In his last year of competition in 1997, he won silver in the Team Sprint alongside close friend Jens Fiedler, as well as the German national title.

After his retirement, Hübner remained involved in the sport, serving as sporting director for TheedProjekt-Cycling, a team that included Olympic champions like Kristina Vogel and medallists Maximilian Levy and Lea Sophie Friedrich. He held this role until 2022.

Hübner is survived by two sons. Olympic champion Kristina Vogel shared her shock on Tuesday. In an interview with Bild, she said, “This is a huge loss for us. He was a sprint legend. Along with Lutz Heßlich and Jens Fiedler, he was one of the riders who made sprinting so big in Germany.”