Tragedy at Euro champs: Masters cyclist dies after cardiac arrest

During the Euro gravel championships on Saturday in Vicenza, Italy, masters cyclist Silvano Janes died after a cardiac arrest. The 69-year-old multiple world masters champion from Trentino collapsed during the race just three kilometres into the course. Despite immediate efforts by the first responders, who tried to revive him for 30 minutes, he could not be saved.

Janes was a well-known Italian gravel racer who also competed in MTB and gran fondos. Following his sudden death, race organizers halted the amateur races and only awarded titles in the elite categories.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Silvano Janes (ITA, Master 65-69) suddenly passed away during the UEC gravel European championships in Asiago (Ita). UEC and the organizing committee extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the organizers posted on X. “Due to force majeure problems, at the request of local authorities, all participants after the first two groups of the Elite men’s race are stopped. Therefore, the only races that will be completed will be: Elite men and Elite women. Further information will follow.

Another tragedy in cycling

The death of Janes comes just weeks after the cycling world was rocked by a tragedy at the 2024 UCI road world championships in Zurich. There, during the junior women’s road race, Muriel Furrer of Switzerland crashed during wet conditions down a descent. She was transported to hospital and underwent emergency surgery that night. She would ultimately succumb to her injuries and died the following day.

After her death, many in the cycling world called for increased safety measures as there have been allegations that she lay in the forest for some time before emergency responders could reach her. Her death is still being investigated by Swiss authorities. In 2023, another Swiss rider, Gino Mäder died after crashing during the Tour de Suisse.