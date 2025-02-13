Training while sick: When to charge onward and when to back off

It is that unfortunate time of year when everyone seems to be getting sick. Whether it’s colds or the flu, fevers or the chills, you might wake up one day soon and realize that you’re sick. At that point, a big question is whether or not you should continue to train or take some time to rest. There isn’t one single answer for this, and it really has to be decided on a case-by-case basis. Here are a few things to consider when you’re trying to decide if you’re going to push through your next illness.

Are your symptoms above or below the neck?

According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s “usually OK” to continue to exercise while sick if your symptoms are “above the neck.” This means that it is generally alright to train through symptoms like a runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, or a sore throat. However, if you’re experiencing symptoms that are “below the neck” (chest congestion, a bad cough, stomach issues), you should take some days off to recover. (This should go without saying, but although a fever is an above-the-neck symptom, don’t train through it.)

Reduce the intensity and duration

If you decide that you’re going to train through your illness, you should consider doing so at a lower intensity and a shorter length of time than usual. You might have a hard run or bike workout planned for today, but it’s best to swap that out for a light, easy run or ride. This way, you’re still getting your mileage in but not pushing your body to its limits when it’s already in rough shape.

Go solo

If you have a contagious illness (like COVID-19 or the flu), don’t train with other people. We know that you love your group workouts, but do everyone else a favour and train solo until you’re better. You wouldn’t want someone showing up to a group workout and getting you sick, so you shouldn’t do that to others. And to be honest, if you do have something like COVID-19, it’s probably a good idea to take a few days off.

Listen to your body

At the end of the day, your body knows best. You might have above-the-neck symptoms, but that doesn’t mean your body is ready to work out. Or perhaps you’ll start a workout and realize that you’re more drained than you thought. Whatever the case, listen to the messages your body is sending you. If it’s saying that it is tired, give it the rest it needs. Taking a break from training will help you recover from your illness quicker, meaning you’ll be back to tip-top shape and training hard sooner.