Trek keeps Paris-Roubaix Femmes title as Longo Borghini triumphs on the cobbles

It might not have been last season’s 82 km solo ride to victory, but Trek-Segafredo will still be thrilled to keep the Paris-Roubaix Femmes title after Elisa Longo Borghini’s 34-km solo triumph on Saturday. It was a mixed day for Trek, as world champion Elisa Balsamo was yanked from the race for too long of a sticky bottle tow after a mechanical. Alison Jackson improved on her 24th last season, recovering from a crash to place 13th.

The women’s race was slightly longer in its second edition: 124 km versus 115 km, with an additional opening lap in the start city of Denain. The riders faced 17 sectors of cobbles for 29.2 km in total. Two were rated five stars in difficulty: Mons-en-Pévèle with 49 km to go, and the Carrefour de l’Arbre with 17 km to go to the velodrome in Roubaix.

Last season in the inaugural edition Lizzie Deignan attacked on the first sector of pavé in Hornaing and soloed 82 km to victory.

The Canadian contingent was Alison Jackson (Liv Extra Racing), 24th last year, Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Cofidis) and Simone Boilard (St Michel – Auber93).

Last year’s runner-up, legend Marianne Vos, was ruled out of the race after a COVID-19 positive.

Three riders got loose early on the route. After Hornaing à Wandignies, the second set of cobbles, the trio’s gap was only 30 seconds. Four-star Tilloy à Sars-et-Rosières caused chaos in the peloton, especially for Trek-Segafredo, with Chloe Hosking crashing and Ellen van Dijk flatting. Germany’s Tanja Arath was the last fugitive standing. Even though van Dijk wasn’t back yet, Trek went back to the front.

Erath came to heel before the fifth sector, Orchies. FDJ took over the pace making before SD Worx pulled the string on Orchies. “Action” Jackson was involved in a crash.

Lotte Kopecky accelerated on Sector 6 Auchy à Bersée and surged ahead with Marta Bastianelli. Cyclocross wizard Lucinda Brand found their wheels.

It was time for Mons-en-Pévèle and SD Worx led the way, even with their Belgian Kopecky out front. WorldTour leader and world champion Elisa Balsamo was chasing back after a puncture. The trio’s lead was still 18 seconds after the first five-star sector.

Watch Balsamo’s save on Mons-en-Pévèle:

With Canyon//SRAM’s work before three-star Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin and Ceratizit-WNT’s efforts on the cobbles, the escapee’s gap was shaved down. Thirty-seven kilometres remained.

Balsamo was then disqualified by the race jury for “an irregular return after her mechanical” ie: a too sticky bottle.

As soon as the trio has lassoed in the Templeuve sector, Trek’s Elisa Longo Borghini attacked. Before three-star Cysoing à Bourghelles Longo Borghini had built up a 30-second lead. Back on the business end of the peloton, SD Worx worked. Right after the sector, the gap was 11 seconds.

Longo Borghini, clad in the Italian champion’s jersey somehow stayed upright on four-star Camphin-en-Pévèle in a tricky corner.

Kopecky and SD Worx teammate Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, the 2017 world champion, were at the pointy end of the chase on Carrefour de l’Arbre but the Trek rider still held 24 seconds when it ended with 15 km to go.

The pursuers simply could not run Longo Borghini down. She entered the famous Roubaix velodrome 30 seconds clear. Kopecky was runner-up and Brand rounded out the podium. Jackson outsprinted everyone in her group of seventh to claim 13th.

2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes

1) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) 3:10:55

2) Lotte Kopecky (Belgium/SD Worx) +0:23

3) Lucinda Brand (Belgium/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

13) Alison Jackson (Canada/(Liv Extra Racing) 2:45