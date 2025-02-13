Trek launches two bikes that push the limits of eMTB performance

Today Trek introduced two new ebikes; the Trek Rail+ G5 and the Powerfly FS+ 4. The Rail+ G5 is a long-travel eMTB for extended alpine missions. The Powerfly FS+ 4 has less travel and is built to climb easily and provides tons of mounts for gear.

Trek Rail+ G5

The Trek Rail+ G5 is the latest evolution of Trek’s high-powered long-travel eMTB, designed to tackle rugged terrain, extended adventures and aggressive descents. Built with an 800Wh Bosch PowerTube battery, a refined 85Nm Bosch Performance Line CX motor and an adjustable geometry system, the Rail+ G5 delivers a new level of power, efficiency and adaptability.

With 160mm of travel front and rear, MX wheels on all sizes (except small which is 27.5″ back and front) and a 64.5-degree head tube angle (adjustable by ±1°), it stays planted and composed on steep, technical terrain while maintaining a responsive ride feel. For those seeking longer range, customizable geometry and advanced integration, the Rail+ G5 introduces several key updates over its predecessor. There is adjustable leverage rate via a flip chip for riders who prefer coil shocks or need added bottom-out resistance.

And it features a Mino Link for fine-tuning bottom bracket height.

The G5 also comes with the Quarq TyreWiz that provides real-time tire pressure monitoring via SRAM AXS, ensuring optimal performance without manual checks. And the 77-degree seat tube angle improves climbing efficiency and the increased dropper post insertion makes for better fit options.

Powerfly FS+ 4

The Trek Powerfly FS+ 4 is a full-suspension e-MTB designed for riders looking to explore beyond the usual limits. Built with trail-ready geometry, a refined Bosch drive system and a versatile battery setup, the Powerfly FS+ 4 is ready for everything from backcountry adventures to all-day trail sessions.



Equipped with 120mm of rear travel and a 130mm fork, it delivers confident handling on varied terrain while maintaining efficiency on climbs. With a powerful Bosch Performance Line CX motor (85Nm torque) and a 600Wh Bosch PowerTube battery, it provides smooth, controlled power delivery and extended ride time. All sizes come in 29 inch wheels except for small which has 27.5″ wheels. The 66° head tube angle makes for stable descending and confident cornering.

The updated frame design allows for better standover clearance and space for accessories. And there are pleny of accessory mounts for racks, fenders, and more.

Key features and upgrades for both bikes

1. More power, smoother ride

The Bosch Performance Line CX motor remains at 85Nm of torque but now features optimized sound-damping gears, reducing unwanted noise and creating a more refined, natural power delivery. The 50 per cent reduction in pedaling resistance makes climbing smoother and more efficient.

2. Extended range and battery flexibility

Both bikes come with an option for 600Wh or 800Wh Bosch PowerTube battery. The new 800Wh Bosch PowerTube battery provides up to seven hours of ride time, pushing the limits of all-day adventures. Riders looking for a lighter setup can opt for the 600Wh battery. For those needing even more power, the Bosch PowerMore range extender adds an additional 250Wh.

3. Removable integrated battery (RIB 2.0)

Trek’s redesigned RIB system improves battery security and ease of removal. The new system features:

A secure fit to reduce rattling.

Quarter-turn 8mm hex key release for quick removal.

Secondary retention latch to prevent accidental drops.

5. Smart tech and connectivity

Bosch mini remote and system controller for easy mode adjustments and battery monitoring.

Bosch eBike Flow App integration allows riders to customize assist levels, track rides and sync with Apple Health.

Trek-exclusive integration enhances compatibility with accessories and local Trek dealer support.

Who is the Trek Rail+ for?

The Trek Rail+ is built for riders who want to push their limits, whether that means tackling technical backcountry trails, riding farther into the mountains, or squeezing in extra laps before the sun sets. With 160mm of travel front and rear, a powerful 85Nm Bosch Performance Line CX motor, and an 800Wh battery, it’s designed for long, demanding rides on rugged terrain. Riders who thrive on steep, rocky descents, root-laced climbs, and high-speed flow sections will appreciate its balanced, adjustable geometry and aggressive enduro-inspired suspension.

For those who want more control over their setup, adjustable geometry, customizable suspension, and range extender compatibility make Rail+ one of the most versatile full-assist eMTBs available. Whether you’re an experienced enduro rider looking for extra power or an adventure seeker chasing remote trails, Rail+ is ready to take you higher, farther, and faster—without limits.

Who is the Powerfly FS+ 4 for?

The Trek Powerfly FS+ 4 is built for riders who want a full-suspension e-MTB that balances comfort, capability, and power. They want a mid-range battery setup with upgrade options for longer adventures. They’re looking for adventure-ready features like rack and fender mounts for versatility. Plus they want modernized geometry for better handling on both trails and urban settings.

Whether it’s exploring remote backcountry trails or taking the scenic route around town, the Powerfly FS+ 4 delivers a confident, capable ride with the power to take you farther.