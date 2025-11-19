Trek Recalls 74,800 kids bikes and cruisers

Trek is issuing a massive recall of its youth bikes and Townie cruiser line. The recall covers 74,800 bikes from model year 2024 and 2026, including its Precaliber line of children’s bikes. Not all bikes from the specified models are potentially faulty, but it is unclear how many of the bikes sold are.

At issue is a coaster brake with the potential to fail. Trek has not reported any incidents or injuries in Canada or the U.S.A. as of Nov. 10, 2025.

Precaliber and Townie bikes impacted

Models impacted by the recall include Trek Precaliber 12, 16 and 20 bikes from model year 2024 or 2026. For Electra, two models are impacted. The 2026 Sprocket 1 16″ (Pixie Blue) and Townie 1 Rental Step Thru (Blue).

“Trek is recalling a limited number of these bicycle models because the grease inside the coaster brake assembly does not adequately lubricate the internal surfaces, which can lead to faster wear and damage to the brake,” the brand’s notice to consumers explains. 68,023 of the recalled bikes were sold in the U.S.A. Trek reports that a further 6,822 bikes were sold in Canada. What to do with your bike As such, Trek is asking anyone with a potentially impacted bike to immediately stop riding it. Owners can then check their bicycle’s serial number in Trek’s look-up tool to see if it is part of the recall or not. If it is, owners may contact their local Trek dealer for a replacement rear wheel. Health Canada’s recall notice explains: “Each bicycle has a unique serial number. It starts with WTU and is located on the bottom bracket near the crankset. If your bike serial number ends in U, V, or X it may be affected.”

All bikes were sold between August 2023 and August 2025.

Customers in the United States can check the USCPC recall page for further information. Outside of Canada and the U.S., owners can check the OECD recall page.