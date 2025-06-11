Trek’s full-suspension gravel bike rumoured to launch this fall

The rumour is that this fall, Trek will launch a full-suspension gravel bike—a move that just might mark the next turning point for a category that’s been blurring lines since the beginning. It’s a bold play in a space that’s already wildly diverse. But for riders pushing deeper into the rough stuff, it could be exactly what the sport needs.

Why suspension, and why now?

Gravel bikes have come a long way from their drop-bar, do-it-all roots. What started as skinny-tired adventures on dusty roads has steadily crept into mountain bike territory—wider tires, dropper posts and now, rear suspension.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen this idea. Brands like Niner, Cannondale and Specialized have dabbled with soft tails, pivots and flex stays. But if Trek—one of the biggest players in the bike industry—is going all-in, you can bet this isn’t a one-off experiment. This is about carving out a new sub-category. Gravel bikes that can handle legitimate chunk.

The rumour mill

The main source of these rumours are the images taken from the Trans Balkan race. The winner, Justinas Leveikas was seen riding a full suspension Trek gravel bike. From the size of the shock, it looks to have 40 to 60 mm of rear travel. It’s not one of their current gravel bike models. It’s not just a mountain bike with drop bars. It’s something completely new and completely different. Everything beyond that is pure speculation.

Oh, and Leveikas won. He set the FKT.

What it means for riders

If you’re a bikepacker tackling washboard roads for days, this might be the answer to your prayers. And from what we’ve seen of the current prototype, there’s still plenty of room for water bottles or in-frame bags. If you’re a racer flirting with 100 km of roots and ruts, it could be the secret weapon. And if you’re a gravel-curious mountain biker who never quite felt at home on a rigid frame, well—this could be your gateway drug.

That said, it won’t be for everyone. Suspension adds weight, complexity and cost. For the long-haul riders who worship simplicity and clean lines, it may feel like a step too far. But for anyone riding terrain that rattles your fillings loose, Trek’s bike launch could change how we think about what a gravel bike is supposed to be.

The future of gravel—soft, fast and a little rowdy

The details are still under wraps—no name, no geo chart, no weight claims. But the writing’s on the wall: gravel is leaning harder into the aggressive, all-terrain side of the spectrum. And Trek’s about to give it some squish.

Whether you call it gravel, adventure or drop-bar trail riding, one thing’s for sure—the category is still evolving. And with suspension in the mix, gravel’s future might just be a little more fun.