Trevor Noah rode to his show in Toronto (and had some poutine)

Trevor Noah, the host (but not for long) of the “Daily Show” was in Toronto for shows and like a good human being, he rode his bike to and from his gigs.

In a post on his Instagram account, Noah shared a photo of him riding on a Toronto bike share ride. It sounds like Noah took some time to enjoy a few tasty treats as well. Noah had some pontine and stopped at Nando’s for a snack. Hopefully next time the comedian is in town he makes a stop at Canadian Cycling Magazine for a coffee.