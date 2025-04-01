Trial begins for driver in fatal collision of U.S. junior nat’l champ Magnus White

Yeva Smilianska, 23, is facing charges of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 17-year-old Magnus White. White was a rising star on the U.S. national cycling team. The fatal collision occurred on July 29, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. White was struck by Smilianska while on a training ride. Smilianska, who was arrested in December 2023, is accused of falling asleep at the wheel. She then swerved out of her lane and hit White from behind. Her vehicle continued off the road and collided with a fence.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty has confirmed that White’s family is seeking the maximum punishment for Smilianska. The Colorado State Patrol initially reported a “steering difficulty,” but it is believed that Smilianska may have been asleep when the collision occurred.

White was training for the 2023 junior men’s XCO worlds in Glasgow. Smilianska’s trial, which began Monday, will explore the events leading to White’s death.

Emotional testimony by father

His father was also heard before the court. “When Magnus was born, the doctors said he was the perfect mix of his mother and I,” Michael White said according to the Colorado outlet, The Daily Camera. “He took the best of both of us. He was the kind of kid who was never bored; always wanted to be active, doing something.”

In an emotional testimony, his dad said he will never forget what his son looked like after the collision. “When I saw him, he still had his cycling clothes on. He had dirt over the right side of his face. His head was really swollen. There was white fluid coming out of his ears. and there was just so much blood coming out of his mouth and everywhere,” he said to The Daily Camera. “I had to turn away.”

“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said in a statement.

The trial is set to continue on Tuesday.