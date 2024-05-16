Triathlon star shocks cycling world with big win at US TT champs

Taylor Knibb (pictured above at last year’s Ironman world championship) won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the triathlon mixed relay, then earned her spot to the Paris Games last summer at the Paris Test Event. Today the talented American just made the US cycling team for Paris after winning the US time trial championships. Her incredible win came just days after a silver-medal performance at the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) Yokohama.

Knibb won the race by 11 seconds, finishing the 33.7 km course in 41:54.69. The win earns her an automatic spot on the Olympic Team. Knibb signed with pro cycling team Trek-Segafredo last June. She raced for the team at last year’s US Championships, finishing fourth in the time trial. Knibb isn’t the only triathlete who has excelled when it comes to time trial racing–Canadian Paula Findlay won the 2022 and 2023 Canadian time trial championships, and represented Canada at last year’s world championships.

Knibb’s versatility both between sports and within triathlon is impressive. In addition to now being a two-sport Olympian, Knibb followed up her Olympic qualification last year with a successful defence of her Ironman 70.3 world title, then made her Ironman debut with a fourth-place finish in Kona less than two months later.

If Knibb does choose to compete in the time trial in Paris, she’ll race on Saturday, July 27, with the women’s individual triathlon taking place on Wednesday, July 31. The triathlon mixed relay takes place on August 5.