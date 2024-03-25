Tributes from cycling community pour in for Gordon Singleton

Members of the cycling community are remembering former world champion, Gordon Singleton, has died at the age of 67. From Niagara Falls, Ont., the multiple national champion died from prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife Louann Godak and two sons, Chris and Jamie.

Over the course of his career, Singleton broke several world records, medals at the Pan Am Games and notably, the world keirin title in 1982.

A trailblazer in cycling

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of Gordon’s passing,” Cycling Canada chief executive officer, Matthew Jeffries said. “One of Canadian cycling’s greatest champions and most gracious ambassadors, Gordon was a trailblazer who inspired so many Canadian athletes who have followed in his footsteps. His accomplishments on the bike were legendary and perhaps surpassed only by his continued contributions, engagement and generosity as an active and valued member of the Canadian cycling community over the past 40 years. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.”

A legacy of speed

Multiple olympic medallist Curt Harnett, remembered Singleton and his incredible speed.

1982 Kerin World Champion Gord Singleton hung out with the @NextGenMTE crew at the @MattamyVelo today!@CyclingCanada pic.twitter.com/oA9CjV48VQ — Ed Veal (@RealDealVeal) February 19, 2016

“Gordon’s world championship victory in the Keirin at the 1982 world championships is one of the greatest–and, at times, surreal–races I’ve ever seen,” he said. “He was a legend, an icon, who paved the way for many Canadian cyclists like myself to quickly find energetic supporters and respect on the international stage. I send my deepest condolences to Louann, Chris and Jamie,” Harnett said.

Gord Singleton chatting to some NCCH riders after track session #3 pic.twitter.com/tvp7qlg4vX — NCCH (@ncch01) February 21, 2015

Louis Garneau, who rode the the 1984 Olympics and was a close friend of Singleton’s, said that, “It’s very sad news for the community. Gordon was one of the greats.”

A love of the boards

Singleton’s love for the track continued, and would often be seen at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre, either as a rider or a spectator.

“He forever changed the perception of what Canadian cyclists could accomplish internationally. And young Canadian riders ever since have carried the torch he lit. Rest in peace Gordon,” Chris Reid, director of the National Cycling Institute Milton, said.

Reunited with his old friend

Former professional cyclist, Gord Fraser, mentioned not only Singleton, but another Canadian legend of the sport.

“Heavy hearted but comforted in some way that this great tandem is somewhere reunited. Rip Gordon Singleton and of course Jocelyn Lovell,” Fraser said.

Runner-up to Canadian athlete of the year in 1982

Former race organizer Mike Malekoff about Singleton, and his impressive popularity after he became world champion, just losing out as athlete of the year to a familiar name in Canadian sports.

“Today the cycling community lost a great champion. Gordon Singleton, the great Canadian track cyclist lost his fight with prostate cancer. A winner at every level of the sport. He was an eleven-time Canadian national champion. A two-time Olympian, Pan Am Champion, world champion and world record holder. And He is in multiple hall of fame and received the Order of Canada and was runner up to Wayne Gretzky, as Canadian athlete of the year in 1982.”

Saying goodbye to a friend

Hugh Walton, who rode the 1976 Olympics in the team pursuit, said goodbye to Singleton.

“Farewell my friend, world sprint champion, rest in peace Gordon Singleton.”

Remembered by many

Former professional cyclist Tim Lefebvre, who grew up nearby in the area in St. Catherines said that the legacy Singleton had on cyclists of all ages will never be forgotten.

“Rest in peace, Gordon. A friend, a mentor, a world champ from Niagara Falls. You will be so missed by so many, my deepest condolences to your family.”