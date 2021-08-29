Tristen Chernove withdraws from Paralympics

Following his silver in men’s C1 individual pursuit, Canadian Tristen Chernove has announced he will not compete at any more races in Tokyo.

“Tristen Chernove, with the full support of Cycling Canada and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), has made the decision to withdraw from further competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” reads a statement from Cycling Canada. The Cranbrook, B.C. rider was set to compete in the road race and time trial this week.

Following his second-place finish and fourth Paralympic medal, the 46-year-old said: “It’s a pretty emotional Games for me because I am retiring from paracycling after these Games and devoting much more of my time to my family so it’s going to be a Games of highs and lows but I’m really excited to move on to the next phase.” Chernove has two daughters, who are 14 and 11 years old.

Shifting focus

Prior to the Tokyo Games, Chernove had indicated that there was a possibility he would be reclassified from the C2 category to C1. In paracycling, athletes are classified in the ‘C’ categories based on having the least activity limitation (C5) to most severe activity limitation (C1).

“Being officially reclassified from C2 to C1 after the Individual Pursuit was a clear indication to him that it was time to shift his focus from elite sport back to his family and led to his decision to retire with immediate effect,” said Cycling Canada. “Athlete well-being remains Cycling Canada and the CPC’s number one priority during these Games and we will continue to support any athletes who withdraw from competition to protect their physical and emotional health.”

Chernove’s Canadian teammates will be competing in the time trial and road race events, which kick off on Aug. 31.