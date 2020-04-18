Trudeau announces $500 million for in aid for sports organizations

Canadian sport organizations are struggling with the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Now, these organizations can look forward to some much-needed support from the federal government.

$500 million in support will be provided to support Canadians working in sporting organizations. Many organizations have lost revenue due to cancelled events. It is designed in part to cover gaps left by the federal wage subsidy program.

The financial support was announced Friday during prime minister Justin Trudeau’s morning update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding will be shared between sports and arts and culture organizations.

RELATED: Race organizers struggle to figure out next steps amid cancellations

When the funding will arrive, and any details of how it will be allocated have not yet been released.

The Arts, Culture & Sport have always brought Canadians together to cheer, play, laugh, sing, create & tell the stories of Canada. Today we announced $500M to provide immediate support to organizations who are struggling during this challenging time.#TeamCanada ❤️🇨🇦🏀🎨🎼🎭 pic.twitter.com/dthMBq3k9e — Adam van Koeverden (@vankayak) April 17, 2020

Races in Canada and around the world have been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus. Governments continue to extend the imposed limitations on public events and gatherings. These restrictions are starting to impact events in the heart of Canada’s summer riding season. These events are often a significant source of revenue for clubs and organizations, leaving many in doubt as to if, and how they will continue in the future.

Even the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycling’s international governing body, has had to make significant cuts to adjust for revenue lost due to race cancellations.

Federal support follows provincial efforts

Federal financial support follows the earlier introduction of provincial support for sports organizations in B.C. On April 1, Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Responsible for Sport & Multiculturalism announced updates to funding for the province’s sport organizations. B.C. is making $5 million available to help organizations struggling with revenue lost due to coronavirus.

“Sport plays a powerful role in helping people lead healthy, productive lives and contributes to the health and wellness of our communities,” Beare stated. “These measures are what we can do right away within the existing sport sector budget to help organizations during the pandemic. This is a first step and we will have more to announce regarding additional supports for the sector in the weeks ahead.”