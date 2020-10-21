Try, try again: Giro Stage 16 runner-up Ben O’Connor wins Stage 17 on Madonna di Campiglio climb

Ben O’Connor couldn’t hold Jan Tratnik on Tuesday’s 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia and came runner-up, but on Wednesday, NTT’s Australian earned the biggest win of his career on the Madonna di Campiglio climb in the Dolomites. The rivals of pink jersey João Almeida really didn’t try much to dislodge him from the top of the general classification.

🤩That's how the first #Giro win, looks like! 🤩Ecco cosa significa la prima vittoria al #Giro!

The Course

The day’s final climb wasn’t the hardest one. Early ascents Forcella Valbona (21.4 km of 6.7 percent) and Monte Bondone (20.5 km of 6.6 percent) would warm up the legs. The summit finish of Madonna di Campiglio began with a 10 km uphill drag from the bottom of the descent of Passo Durone.

Fugitives In the Mountains

It was final week altimetry sure to draw a big breakaway. Nineteen fugitives got loose on the Forcella Valbona, with Ruben Guerreiro taking the maximum KOM points on top. Blue jersey wearer Giovanni Visconti will rue not getting in on the action, for EF Pro Cycling’s Portuguese rider overtook him with a big point haul on Wednesday.

By the foot of Passo Durone, the breakaway had split, with seven riders 30-seconds ahead of 11 chasers. The pink jersey group was +7:24, ensuring the day’s winner would be an escapee.

Three reinforcements came over on the Passo Durone and the group of 10 contained three Movistar riders. Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner of Bahrain-McLaren was also present–he had the most to gain GC-wise, as he was +9:53 of Almeida.

Madonna di Campiglio

On the uphill drag to foot of the concluding climb, the fugitive group swelled to 15.

⛰️Last effort of the day! Madonna di Campiglio! ⛰️Ultima fatica del giorno! Madonna di Campiglio! ⛰️Le dernier défi de la journée ! Madonna di Campiglio ! ⛰️¡Último esfuerzo del día! Madonna di Campiglio!

When the climb proper began the gap was 5:45. Two Movistar escapees were the first to crack. The grades kept whittling down the group until O’Connor dashed away.

Finally, the pink jersey group sprang into life, with Bahrain-McLaren, Ineos and Sunweb joined Deceuninck-Quick Step at the business end of the bunch.

#Giro🇮🇹 We're on the lower slopes of the climb and @ChrisHamo_ has came to the front of the peloton for us to set the pace.💪🏻

At first Thomas De Gendt, Pernsteiner and Ilnur Zakarin were O’Connor’s closest pursuers before the Austrian lit out on his own. At the end of the day, Pernsteiner couldn’t quite break into the top-10.

Almeida was getting isolated in the small pink jersey group. He covered a one-two attack from Sunweb’s Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman, and that was it from the GC aspirants.

Thursday is a harder day, with the mighty Stelvio the penultimate climb and another summit finish on Laghi di Cancano. Maybe Almeida’s rivals will commit themselves to more pressure?

2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 18

1) Ben O’Connor (Australia/NTT) 5:50:59

2) Hermann Pernsteiner (Austrian/Bahrain-McLaren) +0:31

3) Thomas De Gendt (Belgium/Lotto-Soudal) +1:10

2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 71:41:08

2) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Sunweb) +0:17

3) Jai Hindley (Australia/Sunweb) +2:58

4) Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:59

5) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +3:12

6) Rafal Majka (Poland/Bora-Hansgrohe) +3:20

7) Vincenzo Nibali (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +3:31

8) Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy/NTT) +3:52

9) Patrick Konrad (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +4:11

10) Fausto Masnada (Italy/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +4:24