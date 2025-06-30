Tudor special edition timepiece to celebrate Fabian Cancellara and the Tour

It’s been a while since Fabian Cancellara was at the Tour de France. It’s been 9 years, in fact. And in 2025, he’ll be back. But in a different role. Now, he’s the team owner of Tudor Pro Cycling. To mark the occasion, he’ll wear a new Tudor watch—one made in recognition of his past achievements and his long-standing link to the Tour de France.

Over his career, the multiple world champion wore the yellow jersey for 29 days and won eight stages. This year, he returns with a team he helped build from scratch after retiring. On his wrist will be the Pelagos FXD Chrono “Yellow.”

For on or off the bike

The watch case is made from black matte-finished carbon composite, with fixed strap bars and titanium components. It was built with cycling in mind—both in terms of its design and function. Most chronographs are calibrated for automotive speeds. This one features a tachymeter adjusted for cycling, with average speed markings placed in a spiral around the dial.

The timepiece has a 43mm case which includes a silicon balance spring and a 70-hour power reserve. The chronograph is Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute-certified and designed for long-term use. Its hands and markers are coated with luminous material for visibility in low light.

The single-piece fabric strap is made in France using traditional jacquard looms. It’s tailored for comfort on, and off the bike.

To learn more, head on over to TudorWatch.com.

Tudor Pro Cycling announced its Tour de France team recently. Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi will co-lead the team. They will aim for early hilly stages that suit their racing styles. Alberto Dainese will take charge in the sprints. Matteo Trentin acts as road captain, bringing his years of experience. Michael Storer will focus on breakaways in the mountains, and Marco Haller marks his 10th Tour start. Fabian Lienhard and Marius Mayrhofer will make their Tour de France debuts.

