TUDOR’s Pelagos FXD Chrono “Pink” timepiece for the Giro

TUDOR has launched a limited edition of its Pelagos FXD Chrono, this time with a twist: a pink-accented dial that salutes the iconic Maglia Rosa of the Giro d’Italia. This isn’t just a colourful tribute — it’s a performance tool crafted for cyclists. The timepiece brand will also be quite visible in Italy with its TUDOR Pro Cycling squad. Racing gets underway on Friday. The first three stages will take place in Albania, before heading to Italy. There are three Canadians racing–Derek Gee, Hugo Houle and Nick Zukowksy. There’s also a Canadian racing for the Tudor development team, Mathias Guillemette.

Purpose-built for riding

The Pelagos FXD Chrono “Pink” is designed with cycling in mind. The case is made from a matte-finished carbon composite, tough enough for demanding rides yet impressively light on the wrist. Titanium elements add strength without bulk — perfect for riders dealing with unpredictable terrain and conditions.

One of the standout features is its cycling-specific tachymeter scale. Printed in a spiral around the dial’s inner ring, it lets riders quickly check their average speeds mid-ride.

Key features

43mm matte black carbon composite case with fixed strap bars

60-minute graduated fixed bezel

Unique spiral tachymeter scale tuned for cyclists

Black dial with luminous ceramic composite markers and vivid pink highlights

“Snowflake” hands for crisp, low-light legibility

COSC-certified (Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute) Manufacture Calibre MT5813 with 70-hour power reserve and silicon hairspring

Black woven fabric strap with a pink stripe, made in France by Julien Faure

Function meets flair

Legibility is key when you’re racing through changing light, and the Pelagos FXD Chrono delivers. The matte dial cuts glare, while luminous markers and hands keep the readout clear in any setting. The pink detailing isn’t just a nod to the Giro — it adds sharp contrast where it counts.

The one-piece fabric strap is built for performance too. Woven by French textile experts Julien Faure, it’s durable, breathable, and stays comfortable on long rides.

Inside the movement

Under the hood, the MT5813 movement offers more than just stopwatch functionality. It’s a serious chronograph mechanism, complete with a column wheel and vertical clutch for smooth operation. It tracks hours, minutes, seconds, and date. Thanks to its silicon balance spring and COSC certification, it’s precise and robust enough to handle the toughest rides.

Limited to just 300 pieces, the Pelagos FXD Chrono “Pink” is more than a collector’s item — it’s a serious piece of cycling kit. Whether you’re racing, training, or just out for a long weekend ride, this timepiece will make you stand out.

