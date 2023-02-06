Turkish stage race Tour of Antalya cancelled after devastating earthquake

Following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, organizers have cancelled the Tour of Antalya. The race was supposed to start Feb. 9 and go to Feb 12.

According to CNN, at least 2300 people have been killed following the disaster. A major major rescue operation is now underway to save anyone who may be trapped in collapsed buildings. Although Antayla is 750 km west of the site of the quake, the country is now under a state of emergency.

On Monday, the organizers tweeted the news. “The Tour of Antalya powered by AKRA, the international cycling race planned to be held between 9-12 February 2023, has been cancelled. We wish God’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives, condolences to their relatives, urgent healing to the injured and thank you for your understanding.”

The 2.1 level race began in 2018. In 2022, Uno-X’s Jacob Hindsgaul of Denmark won the overall.