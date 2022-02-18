Twelfth WorldTour kicks off this weekend at UAE Tour

Sunday marks the return of the UCI WorldTour, as the 12th season of the series kicks off with the UAE Tour. The UAE Tour has been the first round of the WorldTour for the past two years because of the Santos Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the past two seasons, the UAE Tour has been a battle between Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) and Adam Yates (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers), the duo trading off first place and runner-up. The seven-stage race will be the season debuts for both. The last time they raced was also their last meeting, with the Slovenian winning Il Lombardia and Yates taking third.

Other favourites are Alexandr Vlasov (Russia), who has already tallied a win for his new Bora-Hansgrohe squad at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Romain Bardet (France/DSM) and João Almeida (Portugal), making his debut as Pogačar’s teammate.

Every day is an important one for GC aspirants, as crosswinds tend to dash hopes, but the climbers’ stages are Stage 4, finishing atop Jebel Jais, and Stage 7, which concludes the race at the peak of Jebel Hafeet.

There are plenty of sprinting opportunities, and the fast men with their eyes on early-season victories are Mark Cavendish (Great Britain/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Pascal Ackermann (Germany/UAE-Emirates), Sam Bennett (Ireland/Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) and Elia Viviani (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers)

On February 26, the day that the UAE Tour concludes with the traditional Jebel Hafeet summit finish, the first one-day race on the 2022 WorldTour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, runs in Belgium.