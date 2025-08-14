Twinning! Holmgren sisters both extend contracts with Lidl–Trek

Canadian cycling’s dynamic duo, Isabella and Ava Holmgren, have both signed three-year contract extensions with Lidl–Trek, keeping the sisters with the team through 2028 across road and off-road disciplines.

For 20-year-old Isabella, the deal rewards a breakout season on the road after a decorated career off-road. Already a two-time junior and under-23 XCO world champion, junior cyclocross world champion, elite cyclocross national champion, and Pan-American champion, Isabella made waves in 2025 with her first road victory at the Durango–Durango Emakumeen Saria, riding a bold solo attack over 10km.

Her Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia Women was equally impressive—she finished third on the Queen Stage to Monte Nerone and seventh overall.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last two years with the team,” Isabella said. “It was amazing to take part in my first Grand Tour, both on and off the bike. Mixing road and MTB has been really good for me, and continuing on that path is something that inspires me!”

Luca Guercilena, Lidl–Trek general manager, called her “one of the most exciting young talents in cycling,” praising her potential on both road and off-road disciplines and noting that “the next few years will be crucial for her development.”

Her (very slightly) younger sister, Ava, has also made a name for herself across multiple formats, with national and Pan-American titles, a World Cup short track win, and medals at cyclocross and mountain bike world championships. In June, she claimed her first road title, winning the under-23 Canadian time trial Championships, and placed fourth in the elite road race.

“Since joining Lidl–Trek I’ve really enjoyed sharing new experiences with the other younger riders,” Ava said. “I want to establish myself as an aggressive rider, love hard hilly races, and go on the attack. Representing Canada at the world championships in Montreal next year would be an honour.”

Guercilena added that Ava is “developing into a strong and versatile rider…we are confident she will deliver impressive performances over the next three years.”