Two Canadians named to Israel-Premier Tech Tour de France team

Israel-Premier Tech has announced its eight-rider squad for the 2025 Tour de France, set to start July 5 in Lille. Among them are two Canadians: seasoned climber Michael Woods and classics specialist Guillaume Boivin.

Woods, 38, returns after winning a Tour stage in 2023 and remains the team’s most accomplished Grand Tour rider. After illness cut short his recent Tour de Suisse, Woods plans to stay safe in the opening week before targeting mountain stages in the second and third weeks.

Boivin, competing in his fifth Tour—all with IPT—brings experience and support for the team’s key riders.

Directeur sportif Steve Bauer, who placed fourth at the 1988 Tour, and held the yellow jersey for 10 days in 1990 , said the team aims for stage wins, focusing early on aggressive tactics in breakaways and sprints.

“We have several guys who will have opportunities in the first week. Stages one, two, and three will be intense. Certainly, Ackie and Jake will be key men, backed up by a solid support group. There could be a couple of potential breakaway stages before the first rest day, too, depending on how the peloton reacts and the race evolves. It will be important for our guys to be ready to go hunting for victories when these opportunities come,” Bauer said. “In the high mountains, Mike is our best climber, and he’s proven he can win Grand Tour stages. We’ll look to keep him out of trouble in the first few days, and then we’ll utilize his strengths as we go forward.”

The squad also includes sprinter Pascal Ackermann and newcomer Joe Blackmore, who impressed in his first full ProTeam season.

As far as Woods, he’s stoked for his fifth Tour de France. “I’s a crazy race and it’s the last race on the calendar that I do that scares me – in a good way, but it’s such a challenging race. The level is so high. The risks are so big, but the rewards are so incredible,” he said. “Everything from Stage 6 onward I’m excited about. Don’t expect to see me at all during those opening stages – I want to try and stay safe. The only Tour I’ve won a stage in was the only one I didn’t crash in. If I can stay upright in the first week, then there are opportunities in the second and third weeks for stage wins.”

Israel-Premier Tech Tour de France roster:

Pascal Ackermann (GER)

Joe Blackmore (GBR)

Guillaume Boivin (CAN)

Matîs Louvel (FRA)

Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ)

Krists Neilands (LAT)

Jake Stewart (GBR)

Michael Woods (CAN)

Directeurs sportifs

Steve Bauer (CAN)

Dror Pekatch (ISR)

Sam Bewley (NZL)

