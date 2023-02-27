Two cyclists killed, 11 seriously injured after truck-driver collision in Arizona

Two cyclists are dead and another 11 have been seriously hurt after a motorist drove into a group ride on Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz. According to a report from FOX News, the collision took place early in the morning. A spokesperson for the Goodyear police initially described the incident as “a serious injury crash involving a large group of bicyclists.”

Ten ambulances were called to the scene. One male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and a second rider, a female, later died at the hospital. Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, remained at the scene and is now facing two two counts of manslaughter. According to The Associated Press, Quintana-Lujan is also facing three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

🚨#BREAKING: A Truck rams into numerous cyclists with multiple injuries and fatalities reported 📌#Goodyear | #Arizona Currently, dozens of emergency crews are responding to a major accident in Goodyear Arizona after a pickup truck rams into numerous cyclists at least 12… https://t.co/EWIpL3WVve pic.twitter.com/dsVaL8XuRc — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 25, 2023

According to police, the cause of the collision, and whether or not Quintana-Lujanw was impaired, is under investigation.

The Goodyear Police Department posted on Facebook about the horrible incident. “The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole,” the statement reads.

One of the cyclists killed was a resident of Goodyear, while the other victim was visiting from another state, according to police.