Two riders dead at Tour of Flanders fondo

Terrible news from We Ride Flanders, the fondo version of the Tour of Flanders. Two participants—one from the Netherlands and one from France—died during Saturday’s event. A second Dutch rider suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital, according to Vrt.be.

A record 15,000 riders had gathered in the morning on the Markt in Oudenaarde, ready to take on the cobbled climbs of Flanders in what was expected to be a celerbation of cycling. But now, sadly, the day will be remembered for the tragic events.

One Dutch participant died on the Taaienberg, one of the race’s iconic cobbled climbs in Maarkedal. The second fatal incident occurred at the Oude Kwaremont, where a French rider collapsed and could not be revived despite extended resuscitation efforts.

A third incident involved another Dutch cyclist who became unwell during the ride. He received immediate medical attention and was taken to hospital with heart failure. His current condition has not been disclosed.

A very sad day for cycling.